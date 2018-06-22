Jurors find man who accidentally shot friend at party guilty of involuntary manslaughter

UPDATE 12:28 P.M. — Jurors have found Willie K. Franklin guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the December 2017 death of 30-year-old Lei-Ala Turner, of Lawrence. He was also found guilty Friday afternoon of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

District Court Judge Peggy Kittel said a sentencing date would be determined at a later time.

After the verdict was read, deputies handcuffed Franklin and led him out of the courtroom.

Original story:

After hearing attorneys’ closing arguments Friday morning, jurors began deliberating whether Willie K. Franklin was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of a woman he knew.

Franklin, 28, of Lawrence is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for allegedly recklessly killing 30-year-old Lei-Ala Turner, of Lawrence, in December. He’s also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both crimes are felonies.

Franklin’s trial began Wednesday before Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 27, 2017, at Turner’s sister’s home at August Place Apartments, 2310 W. 26th St.

Franklin, Turner and several other relatives and friends had gathered there to hang out, with plans to go to Kansas City later that night. Franklin was in the kitchen handling the gun when it went off, striking Turner.

To prove the shooting was reckless, evidence must show Franklin’s behavior “consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk,” Kittel said in her instructions to jurors. She said the actions must represent a “gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would use” in such a situation.

Prosecutor Amy McGowan and Franklin's appointed attorney, Michael Clarke, spent about an hour making closing arguments.

The gun, a semi-automatic pistol, had been put away in a closet for most of the evening, until the group was mobilizing to leave.

Franklin didn’t mean to shoot Turner, but even before his gun fired he’d been reckless in handling it, McGowan said. Based on evidence and testimony presented in the trial, she summarized those actions this way:

First, Franklin had been drinking and smoking marijuana that night.

Then, when he picked up the loaded gun from the table in the tiny apartment kitchen, he pointed it in the direction of another friend, who warned him to be careful and quit pointing it at her.

Franklin then unloaded the gun — first dropping the clip onto the table, then sliding back the chamber and ejecting the bullet onto the table, too. To show the gun was empty he dry-fired it — again pointing it at the friend who’d just told him to quit pointing it at her.

Franklin told that woman, “I know how to use a gun, I know what I’m doing,” McGowan said. “Obviously, he just proved seconds later, he did not.”

The friend saw Franklin begin to reload his gun, turned away and moments later heard a “pop.” When she turned back, she saw Turner bleeding and facing Franklin, grasping onto him before she fell to the ground.

Franklin was moving across the kitchen as he reassembled his gun, and at a moment when none of the other witnesses was looking, it fired and hit Turner, McGowan said.

Experts testified to gun safety rules and emphasized that guns don’t fire on their own, McGowan said.

“You don’t put your finger in the trigger guard, you keep it on the frame to avoid the possibility of squeezing the trigger without meaning to do it,” McGowan said.

Also, she said, you never point a loaded gun at someone.

McGowan said Franklin’s actions were reckless beyond a reasonable doubt.

Clarke argued that evidence does not support that.

“There’s no doubt that Ms. Turner’s death was the result of a tragic accident,” Clarke said. “Not all accidents rise to the level of recklessness.”

Clarke said testimony did not prove Franklin “consciously” disregarded a risk, nor did it prove he was impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Clarke said the state spent a lot of time focusing on a gun that was found a week later in a nearby park — which forensic testing never linked to Franklin or the shooting — to detract from its lack of evidence that Franklin was reckless.

Clarke also urged jurors to avoid a “bandwagon” mentality in their deliberations, respect others’ experiences and voices but stay true to their own, and focus on the evidence.

“Trial is not a popularity contest,” Clarke said. “You may or may not like the way Mr. Franklin looks, but that's frankly irrelevant.”

Clarke did not elaborate on Franklin’s looks or mention race.

However, none of the jurors was black, and Franklin is black. During the trial, he wore his hair long, in tiny braids twisted into thick braids, with suspenders, a dark collared shirt and sneakers.

Franklin left the scene after the shooting.

He has remained in custody on $100,000 bond since his arrest late on Dec. 31, 2017. McGowan said at the beginning of the trial that a Lawrence police officer pulled him over on suspicion of DUI, and then after learning his name, arrested him on the warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

Franklin has multiple prior felony cases in Douglas County. Those include a 2008 case that resulted in a robbery conviction and a 2013 case that resulted in convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine, according to court records.

Franklin was released from his most recent prison stay in August, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Jurors began their deliberations shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

