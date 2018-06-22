Annual CPA Picnic brings carnival, parade and more to Eudora

Eudora resident Lou Whitten has been going to the annual CPA Picnic for 62 years.

“I’ve been coming every year since 1956, ain’t never missed a year,” Whitten said. “We come every year with kids who ride the rides.”

He is just one of many Eudora residents who look forward to the three-day long picnic held in CPA Park, which features parades, live music, food and a carnival. This year's festivities began Thursday and run through Saturday.

The picnic, which originated as a celebration of a group of people who protected Eudora from cattle rustlers and other criminals, has been a fixture in Eudora for more than a century, according to the city's website. That organization, the Central Protective Association, still exists in Eudora today, but now it's more focused on community service than cattle rustlers.

Many Eudora residents use the picnic to reunite with old friends and make new ones. It is often used as an excuse for high school and family reunions, said Ernie Simon, entertainment organizer for the picnic.

“You get to meet a lot of people up here,” he said. “Every time, it brings a lot of people from out of town.”

On Saturday, the parade in downtown Eudora will start at 7 p.m., followed by a live performance by the band Atomic Possum. Prizes will be awarded to the best floats at the parade.

According to the CPA Picnic Facebook page, carnival rides and games start at 6 p.m. Wristbands for unlimited rides can be purchased for $25. The Eudora United Methodist Church will also have food available for purchase.

The proceeds from the event go toward scholarships and groups like Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and 4-H club, Simon said. Occasionally, the proceeds from the picnic also fund projects in Eudora, he said.

“It’s just an opportunity to get people to come back and visit and get to see people you haven't seen in a long time,” CPA member Greg Neis said.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.