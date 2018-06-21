Today's news

Lawrence man pleads guilty to molesting 7-year-old, faces life in prison

By Sara Shepherd

June 21, 2018

Advertisement

A 68-year-old Lawrence man has been convicted of molesting a 7-year-old child and faces life in prison.

This week in Douglas County District Court, Clinton Laing pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson.

For the conviction, which is an off-grid level felony, Laing will face life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, Wright Kunard said.

Laing’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 before Judge James McCabria.

Laing remains jailed on $500,000 bond.

Laing was arrested in April and initially charged with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, all off-grid felonies. The remaining three charges were dismissed with his plea agreement.

The crimes occurred in 2015 and 2016, and the victim was 7 when the abuse began, according to the charges.

McCabria previously denied the Journal-World’s request for the affidavit prepared by police to demonstrate probable cause for Laing’s arrest, saying that releasing that information would jeopardize the mental or emotional well-being of a victim.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has denied the Journal-World’s request for Laing’s jail booking photo.

At his first appearance in court, via video from the jail on April 2, Laing told Judge James George that he did not want a lower bond, the Journal-World previously reported.

“When I realized everything that was happening in my life I did try to take my own life,” he said. “... I’d really rather not leave the jail.”

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

loading...