Kansas congressional delegation supported failed hard-line immigration bill

All four members of the Kansas delegation to the U.S. House voted Thursday in favor of a hard-line immigration bill would that would have granted no pathway to citizenship for young "Dreamers" who arrived in the country illegally as children, curbed legal immigration and bolstered border security.

U.S. Reps. Roger Marshall of the 1st District, Lynn Jenkins of the 2nd District, Kevin Yoder of the 3rd District, and Ron Estes of the 4th district, all Republicans, were on the minority side of a 193-231 vote that defeated the measure.

“As Congresswoman Jenkins has repeatedly said, we need an immigration policy that fixes our broken legal immigration system, strengthens our borders, transitions to a merit based system and resolves the issue of separation of parents and children,” her office said in an email statement. “While she was disappointed in today’s vote, she remains hopeful the House will pass legislation that accomplishes these objectives.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Estes, a cosponsor of the bill, also said he was disappointed by the vote on what he called “the common-sense” immigration plan.

“We need solutions that secure our border, close loopholes, & provide stability to DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients without providing amnesty or incentivizing breaking the law,” he said in the Twitter post.

Yoder did not issue a statement directly in response to Thursday’s vote. But he posted a series of tweets explaining his own immigration proposal, which would extend protection to children who were brought to the United States legally as children, but who are now about to lose their protected status as they reach adulthood.

“They're facing the same problem as dreamers, but aren't getting nearly the attention,” he said in one post.

Marshall issued a statement calling the vote "extremely frustrating."

“Everyone who voted against this bill needs look in the mirror and figure out what they stand for," Marshall said in the statement. "This legislation prioritized border security, included the critical agriculture guest worker program, a legislative fix for DACA recipients, and finally ends family separation at the border. I have one message for this Congress, come ready to fix this tomorrow and vote in support of H.R. 6136, the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act.”

