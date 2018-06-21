2 arrested after chase where sheriff’s sergeant was briefly dragged

Two people were taken into custody after a police chase that ended in central Lawrence on Thursday.

The incident began at 11:52 a.m., when a sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated an occupied vehicle in the 900 block of East 23rd Street, sheriff’s Lt. Lyle Hagenbuch said in an email to the Journal-World.

The driver fled, however, and the sergeant was “dragged by the vehicle for a short distance,” Hagenbuch said.

The ensuing pursuit traveled south on Haskell Avenue, west on 31st Street and north on Louisiana Street before ending at 18th and Louisiana streets, Hagenbuch said. He said two people were taken into custody but did not provide more details about them.

No one was hurt in the incident, Hagenbuch said.

Lawrence resident Cody W. Potts, 32, was arrested at 18th and Louisiana and booked into the jail at 12:45 p.m. on suspicion of fleeing law enforcement by reckless driving, battery on a law enforcement officer and a drug charge, according to jail records. According to the jail log, he also had warrants for allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Shawnee County and a nonspecified criminal case in Nodaway County, Mo.

