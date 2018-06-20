Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Douglas County

The National Weather Service in Topeka canceled a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas County shortly before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service issued the warning earlier Wednesday night for a storm that it expected to bring 70 mph wind gusts, and penny-sized hail.
