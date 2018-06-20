Archive for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Severe thunderstorm warning canceled for Douglas County

By Staff Report

June 20, 2018, 10:20 p.m. Updated June 20, 2018, 11:19 p.m.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Topeka canceled a severe thunderstorm warning for Douglas County shortly before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service issued the warning earlier Wednesday night for a storm that it expected to bring 70 mph wind gusts, and penny-sized hail.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...