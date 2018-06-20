Section of North 1000 Road closed to through traffic for most of summer

Douglas County Public Works has closed North 1000 Road to through traffic between East 1800 and East 1900 roads for about the next seven weeks for construction.

The county will maintain access from at least one direction to all properties in the work area throughout construction.

Work on the section of North 1000 Road will include removal of trees within the right of way, replacement of narrow culverts with longer ones, reduction of the slopes of steep ditches, flattening of driveway slopes and replacement of driveway drainage pipes. The road surface will be repaved when that work is complete.

