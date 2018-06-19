Man charged in connection with reported stabbing near downtown Lawrence

After being arrested Friday night in connection with a reported stabbing near downtown Lawrence, a man charged in the incident made his first appearance in court Monday.

Police were dispatched to a reported stabbing at a home in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Street just before 8:10 p.m. Friday, Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

Officers arrested one person on suspicion of aggravated battery, and the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Rhoads said.

Neeko K. Palmer, 23, was charged with one count of aggravated battery for allegedly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement to the victim, according to the complaint filed in Douglas County District Court. The charges do not indicate what type of weapon, if any, was involved.

On Monday, a judge set Palmer’s bond at $25,000 and appointed an attorney for him, according to court records. Jail and court records list no address for Palmer.

