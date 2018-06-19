Lawrence police arrest 6 during special DUI patrol

Lawrence police made six arrests during last weekend’s DUI saturation patrol, according to a tally provided by the department.

Five of those people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and one was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

Police stopped a total of 40 drivers during the saturation patrol and tested 11 for driving under the influence, Rhoads said.

Police announced last week that they planned to conduct the special DUI saturation patrol Friday night. Rhoads said it ran from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“The purpose of this program is to place additional officers in the city with the goal of detecting and deterring impaired driving,” the department said in a news release before the patrol. “The Lawrence Police Department reminds motorists to designate a sober driver, and do your part to help make the streets of Lawrence safer.”

