Koch-backed rule change reaches Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA — A Koch Industries-backed proposal to allow lawyers unlicensed in Kansas to provide free legal services is being considered by the state Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it is inviting public comment on the proposal before making a decision. Comments will be accepted until July 19.

The current rule allows corporate lawyers unlicensed in the state to work, but only for their firms. Koch Industries and Cargill are the two biggest companies with a Kansas foothold pushing for change that would allow them to put their lawyers to work on charity cases.

Before arriving at the Supreme Court, the proposal was under review by the state Board of Law Examiners. The board makes recommendations to the Supreme Court but so far has not said whether it supports a change.

