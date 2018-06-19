Kansas Sen. Moran criticizes family separations at U.S. border

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says he opposes the forced separation of families during a crackdown on illegal entries into the U.S. and is working to stop it.

Moran said in a statement Tuesday that the separation of children from parents attempting to enter the U.S. illegally demonstrates that the immigration system is broken.

Moran said he is working with fellow senators and President Donald Trump's administration to "bring the current circumstances to an end."

He said the U.S. can secure its borders "in a moral way" that "honors our values."

Moran added: "Our country must make the well-being of these children a priority."

His statement came a day after Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder sent U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions a statement asking Sessions to halt family separations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.