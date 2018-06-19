Kansas Sen. Moran criticizes family separations at U.S. border

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran says he opposes the forced separation of families during a crackdown on illegal entries into the U.S. and is working to stop it.
Moran said in a statement Tuesday that the separation of children from parents attempting to enter the U.S. illegally demonstrates that the immigration system is broken.
Moran said he is working with fellow senators and President Donald Trump's administration to "bring the current circumstances to an end."
He said the U.S. can secure its borders "in a moral way" that "honors our values."
Moran added: "Our country must make the well-being of these children a priority."
His statement came a day after Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder sent U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions a statement asking Sessions to halt family separations.
Related story
• U.S. Rep. Yoder urges Sessions to halt separation of families
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Calvin Anders 17 minutes ago
Do not be fooled by this incredibly misleading headline. Let us not be fooled by Republican condemnation of this practice of separation of families. Unless Moran condemns the Trump administration for moving forward with this practice and calls for the immediate change of policy to stop this action, he is complicit. Trump does not need Congressional action to stop this policy. And Moran knows this. Moran is supporting the policy and is part of the group trying to use this new policy to force congress to yield to all of Trumps stupid and horrible plans for an expensive wall and poorly conceived and racist immigration reform. Moran is aligning himself with the politicization of this practice of separating children from their parents. If the LJW had any backbone at all, it would stop pushing the AP's horribly misleading narrative and set the record straight.
Sign in to comment