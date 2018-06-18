St. John’s Mexican Fiesta slated for Friday, Saturday

A Lawrence tradition returns this Friday, bringing with it mariachi music, colorfully dressed Mexican dancers and some favorite south-of-the-border foods.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend this weekend’s 38th annual St. John’s Mexican fiesta, slated for 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish, 1234 Kentucky St.

Planning for the event is a year-round project for several hundred parishioners who help make it happen, says Jacinta Hoyt, a longtime fiesta volunteer who grew up attending St. John’s.

“We rely a lot on the parish community and the school to volunteer,” says Hoyt, whose own parents were “heavily involved” with the fiesta during her childhood. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing.”

About 300 people come together each year to help set up the fiesta, including the dozens of volunteers helping in the St. John’s kitchen this week. Enchiladas, tamales, burritos, tacos and tostadas make up the menu, all home-cooked and made from recipes passed down through generations of St. John’s families.

Cost: Entry is fee, but food is not For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit the "St. John's Annual Mexican Fiesta" page on Facebook.

Because of the labor involved, enchiladas will only be served on Saturday, Hoyt points out. Food usually sells out within a few hours, so make sure to grab yours. Prices range from $1 to $3 per item.

“I think it’s the best enchilada in town,” Hoyt says of the fiesta favorite.

While the food might just be the biggest attraction year after year, folks are also drawn to the relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere the fiesta provides, Hoyt says.

As in previous years, this week’s event will feature live mariachi and Tejano bands, the St. John’s Fiesta Dancers and plenty of kids’ activities, including carnival games and a bouncy house on Saturday night.

There will also be a mariachi Mass at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from the fiesta benefit St. John’s post-secondary scholarship program for local Catholic students of Mexican descent.



Hoyt says the fiesta attracts not just Lawrence residents but people from around the state.

“People really enjoy the food. That’s probably the No. 1 thing,” she says of the fiesta’s enduring appeal. “It’s just a fun atmosphere. It’s a good, fun energy, and people kind of flock to that.”

