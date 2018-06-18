As outrage mounts, Trump digs in on immigration amid family-separation crisis; administration refuses to apologize

WASHINGTON — Facing a rising tide of outrage from Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Donald Trump dug in Monday, again falsely blaming Democrats in the escalating political crisis.
Democrats have turned up the pressure over the policy, and some Republicans have joined the chorus of criticism. Former first lady Laura Bush has called the policy "cruel" and "immoral" while GOP Sen. Susan Collins expressed concern about it and a former adviser to Trump questioned using the policy to pressure Democrats on immigration legislation.
Trump continued to cast blame on Democrats Monday, tweeting: "Why don't the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world's worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally?"
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen refused Monday to apologize for enforcing immigration laws that result in the separation of children from their parents. Speaking at a meeting of the National Sheriffs' Association in New Orleans Monday, she rejected criticism accusing DHS of inhuman and immoral actions.
"We are doing none of those things. We are enforcing the laws passed by Congress," she said, calling on Congress to reform immigration laws.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.
Nielsen said that releasing parents with their children amounts to a "get out of jail free card" policy for those in the country illegally.
Trump asserted that children "are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth" as a way to enter the United States. He tweeted: "Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border," calling it "historic."
The administration pushed back amid rising criticism from both sides of the political aisle. In a guest column for the Washington Post Sunday, Mrs. Bush made some of the strongest comments yet from a Republican.
"I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart," she wrote. She compared it to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, which she called "one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history."
Underscoring the emotional tension, first lady Melania Trump, who has tended to stay out of contentious policy debates, waded into the issue. Her spokeswoman said that Mrs. Trump believes "we need to be a country that follows all laws," but also one "that governs with heart."
"Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.
The signs of splintering GOP support come after longtime Trump ally, the Rev. Franklin Graham, called the policy "disgraceful." Several religious groups, including some conservative ones, have pushed to stop the practice of separating immigrant children from their parents.
Former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci said Monday on CNN that it "doesn't feel right" for the Trump administration to blame Democrats for separating parents and children at the southern border as a way of pressuring Democrats into negotiating on a Republican immigration bill.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she favors tighter border security, but expressed deep concerns about the child separation policy.
"What the administration has decided to do is to separate children from their parents to try to send a message that if you cross the border with children, your children are going to be ripped away from you," she said. "That's traumatizing to the children who are innocent victims, and it is contrary to our values in this country."
Trump plans to meet with House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss pending immigration legislation amid an election-season debate over one of his favorite issues. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill pushed by conservatives that may not have enough support to pass, and a compromise measure with key proposals supported by the president. The White House has said Trump would sign either of those.
This pressure is coming as some White House officials have tried to distance themselves from the policy. "Nobody likes" breaking up families and "seeing babies ripped from their mothers' arms," said presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway
Conway rejected the idea that Trump was using the kids as leverage to force Democrats to negotiate on immigration and his long-promised border wall, even after Trump tweeted Saturday: "Democrats can fix their forced family breakup at the Border by working with Republicans on new legislation, for a change!"
Asked whether the president was willing to end the policy, she said: "The president is ready to get meaningful immigration reform across the board."
To Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the administration is "using the grief, the tears, the pain of these kids as mortar to build our wall. And it's an effort to extort a bill to their liking in the Congress."
Schiff said the practice was "deeply unethical" and that Republicans' refusal to criticize Trump represented a "sad degeneration" of the GOP, which he said had become "the party of lies."
The House proposals face broad opposition from Democrats, and even if a bill does pass, the closely divided Senate seems unlikely to go along.
Trump's former chief strategist said Republicans would face steep consequences for pushing the compromise bill because it provides a path to citizenship for young "Dreamer" immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. Steve Bannon argued that effort risked alienating Trump's political base and contributing to election losses in November, when Republicans hope to preserve their congressional majorities.
Comments
Fred Whitehead Jr. 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
The Constitution is degraded with this "electoral college" baloney that brought us Trump in the first place, Hillary Clinton actually won the election. This is what we get from such devotion to a fraud in our Constitution that should have been eliminated many years ago. The blame falls at the feet of useless and incompetent politicians that we shamelessly elect to positions of power and government. "We the People".........are completely and totally to blame for the fraud and deceit of the "Trump Administration".
Daniel Kennamore 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
The current President is publicly offering full-throated support for concentration camps and his supporters are practically euphoric about it.
Every single day this policy is doing lasting, life-long damage to these children and his supporters think these toddlers 'deserve it'.
The sane among us now know what it must have been like in Germany during the Nazi rise to power. Seeing the blood-lust of Trump supporters to hurt brown people is scary and exactly how those who share their political leanings talked about Jews and other detractors in the years leading up to the holocaust.
Hopefully we can keep Trump's authoritarianism & fascism at bay until we get enough people with a spine into congress to impeach him.
Marvin Stein 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
From another LJWorld article: "Reading increases your empathy and feelings of being able to relate to other humans. It helps keep your brain sharp as you age and may decrease your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. It increases your understanding of cultures and people that you might normally think of as “the other” and widens your horizons. Reading even improves thinking and communication skills, and goodness knows we could use more of that right now."
Doesn't take too much critical thinking to figure out whether Trump and his supporters read much of anything besides the comment sections of their right-wing websites....
Daniel Kennamore 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
It's also pretty well established that people who overestimate their political knowledge are more likely to believe conspiracy theories:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ejsp.2504
Sound like any frequent commentator's thinly veiled call for eugenics due to the 'liberal gene' to anyone?
Joe Blackford II 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Trump presidency = "virtueless reality"
Fred Whitehead Jr. 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Wow!....Daniel!!....Nazi Germany!!........I thought I was the only contributor here that stuck my neck out like that!!
You are going to get pasted by some of the others here!! I know because I have also conflated the current "administration" with the World War II regime that took over Germany after World War I. With the complete and total consent and agreement of the people of Germany.......But I am glad to see that there are others who feel as I do.
Daniel Kennamore 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
I don't see how any rational person could look at the last couple years and say 'it could never happen here' with a straight face.
This is what it would look like and the average republican is complicit.
I'm mean, seriously. Honest to god concentration camps and they are not sickened but rather gleeful.
It's terrifying. What is it going to take to make these people snap out of it?
Rick Masters 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Anthony Scaramucci and his thoughts to the rescue!
Theodore Calvin 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
I read one comment yesterday describing the places as a "Summer Camp for Kids". If that's what people believe then we have a lot more work ahead of us to get back on the right side of history. I can't remember a time any one race or group of people were sent to camps by force and it turned out well for them.
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
I'd urge everyone to take a few minutes and give this first hand account of this practice a read:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/17/us/immigration-deported-parents.html?nl=top-stories&nlid=46983892ries&ref=cta
It's horrific. Like something straight out of a holocaust camp oral history.
Greg Cooper 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
I would strongly recommend "The Rise And Fall Of The Third Reich". It's huge, it's sometimes boring, but it's history. History, as in that about which Chump has no knowledge. About which his devotees do not care. About which we in the United States need desperately to understand.
Godwin me all you like, Regressives, but you are the reason this nation is headed in a downward spiral from rational political thought to unsustainable, nationalistic ruin. Those of you who still support the current president and his minions are, in the end, leading the charge to the bottom of the human cesspool. I hope you can find some reason to say, "It wasn't my fault" when history repeats itself right in your back yard.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Greg.....I have recommended that book (it is available on E-Bay) along with "The Nightmare Years" by the same author William Shirer. If you do and you have a shred of intelligence that is not welded to Donald Trump, you will see history repeating itself.
Get the books. Read the books. You will be truly frightened.
Nathan Forrest 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
The left has found a secret stash of hyperbole nobody else knows about.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
Put yourself in the shoes of these families being torn apart. Trump could stop it. Today. And is choosing not to.
Honestly, do you have no soul?
“In my work with the defendants (at the Nuremberg Trails 1945-1949) I was searching for the nature of evil and I now think I have come close to defining it. A lack of empathy. It’s the one characteristic that connects all the defendants, a genuine incapacity to feel with their fellow men. Evil, I think, is the absence of empathy.” - Captain G. M. Gilbert, the Army psychologist assigned to watching the defendants at the Nuremberg trails
Marvin Stein 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
Based on Nathan's comment history it's pretty obvious that he's not a deep thinker.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
No with have a big, not secret stash of caring and love for our fellow man. We would gladly share it with you, since you must not have any.
Theodore Calvin 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Going out on a limb here, but could it be that Nathan Forrest is an homage to Nathaniel Bedford Forrest? If so, pretty easy to see where this guy stands.
Daniel Kennamore 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
"Each act, each occasion, is worse than the last, but only a little worse. You wait for the next and the next. You wait for one great shocking occasion, thinking that others, when such a shock comes, will join with you in resisting somehow.
But the one great shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds or thousands will join with you, never comes. That’s the difficulty. If the last and worst act of the whole regime had come immediately after the first and smallest, thousands, yes, millions would have been sufficiently shocked — if, let us say, the gassing of the Jews in ’43 had come immediately after the ‘German Firm’ stickers on the windows of non-Jewish shops in ’33. But of course this isn’t the way it happens. In between come all the hundreds of little steps, some of them imperceptible, each of them preparing you not to be shocked by the next. Step C is not so much worse than Step B, and, if you did not make a stand at Step B, why should you at Step C? And so on to Step D.
And one day, too late, your principles, if you were ever sensible of them, all rush in upon you... [I]n my case my little boy, hardly more than a baby, saying ‘Jewish swine,’ collapses it all at once, and you see that everything, everything, has changed and changed completely under your nose.
Now you live in a system which rules without responsibility even to God. The system itself could not have intended this in the beginning, but in order to sustain itself it was compelled to go all the way."
-- Milton Mayer, "They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45" http://press.uchicago.edu/Misc/Chicago/511928.html
You see this playing out today in this very issue. I've seen 'Obama did it too' regurgitated all over the place today missing the context that shows this is clearly different, with the 'it's only a little worse then what he did' justification.
This is what the slow slip into fascism looks like, ladies & gentlemen. Time to decide what side of history you will be on.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
The people coming here are asking for asylum. They are not criminals. Trump and company are damaging these children. I'm sure they will remember and learn to hate the United States. Let's hope they don't become terrorists. If they do, Trump created them.
And Trump needs to be reminded that he represents the citizens of the United State. The vast majority of citizens and even many of his evangelical buddies are against this cruel policy, so he is just doing what he wants and could care less about what we think.
Michael Kort 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
The Trumpster is a master at diverting the attention away from himself and what is going on or the things that he has done, that point unfavorably at himself........hiding in plain sight behind diversions and lies is what The Trumpster knows how to do well .
Recently when The Trumpster started up talking in the media about the need to investigate " The Crooked Clinton Foundation " so i thought to myself " Trump must know that he is about to be indicted for the criminal use of funds ( used to do illegal self dealing ) from his own Donald J. Trump Charitable Foundation " ? ( and what do you know......he was just indicted in New York along with several of his children, this week, for criminal charitable self dealing....... which is VERY VERY CROOKED ) .
I believe that The Trumpster has a dog named CHECKERS who made him do it ! ! !
Of coarse he finally admitted to the Stormy Daniels affair after lying about it to the press and lying about the pay off to keep her out of the press before the presidential election .
Supposed liar ( according to The Trumpster ), LYING TED CRUZ .....may or may not be laughing at " The Trumpster and Stormy Revelations " ! ?.....what does he think ? ? ?
Michael Kort 36 minutes ago
So, LYING DONALD TRUMP says that the Democrats created the law ? that mandates his administration into separating after arrested illegal alien parents from their accompanying minor children into separate jail confinements .
Just Another Great Lie that serves The Trumpsters purposes of forcing the Democrats into funding his namesake wall .
Is America Great Yet ?
Bob Summers 32 minutes ago
So let me get this straight. In the vast complex critical thinking mind of the congenital Liberal..It's suppose to be Trump, and his trumpanzee's fault that these Trespasser's families are being separated when it is the Trespasser's own fault for trespassing in the first place?
These congenital Liberal's create the darndest fantasies and try to make other people not under the influence of the Liberal gene "feel" responsible for these Trespasser's disregard for the safety of their "familes"?
Too funny
Bob Summers 20 minutes ago
by SalBando
Rep Henry Cuellar has admitted that his party is lying about the separation of children from their parents. Cuellar says that the number of children in detention along the border is about the same as they were under Obama which he said the party has tried to cover up when Obama was still in office. Cuellar pointed out that 90% of children in detention crossed the border alone and that in many cases, criminals bring children that aren’t theirs, knowing that US immigration policy was much looser. US law grants the government permission to take children from non custodial adults.
https://www.davidharrisjr.com/politics/democrat-admits-his-party-is-lying-on-immigration-flap/
Sign in to comment