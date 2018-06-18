Kansas joins legal challenge to Obama-era DACA program

— The state of Kansas has joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the legality of the Obama-era immigration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a program that grants temporary legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday that he joined the suit last week at the request of Gov. Jeff Colyer.

“The nation is still suffering from the effects of the Obama administration’s complete disregard for the rule of law and constitutional checks and balances,” Colyer said in a statement released by Schmidt’s office, without specifically describing that "disregard." “We fought back successfully on issues like Waters of the U.S. and the Lesser Prairie Chicken, and this new lawsuit continues our efforts to roll back the executive overreach of the Obama era.”

Former President Barack Obama established DACA by executive order in 2012. An estimated 800,000 people in the United States have obtained work permits under DACA, including an estimated 7,000 in Kansas.

Democrats in Congress have been pushing since 2001 for legislation that would grant the children of undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. That bill is known as the DREAM Act, or “Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors,” and as a result, the people who would benefit from it are often referred to as “Dreamers.”

Last year, President Donald Trump announced he would end the DACA program starting in April, thus challenging Congress to vote on the DREAM Act. Although Congress has still not acted, at least three federal judges have blocked the administration from ending the program.

Schmidt said in a statement that he had delayed joining the lawsuit in hopes that Congress would resolve the issue through legislation.

“We have waited for Congress as long as we could,” Schmidt said. “But with congressional inaction, we must enforce the law as it is. Under our Constitution, no president has the authority to unilaterally rewrite or suspend the law. Perhaps a successful lawsuit will help motivate Congress finally to fix this mess. I hope so.”

Nine other states are already part of the lawsuit: Texas; Alabama; Arkansas; Louisiana; Nebraska; South Carolina; West Virginia; Mississippi; and Maine.

The action by Kansas officials comes at a time when the Trump administration has received heavy criticism over its “zero tolerance” stance on illegal immigration, forcing children to be separated from their parents when they cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

It also comes at the same time the U.S. House is preparing to vote later this week on two Republican-backed immigration bills, neither of which includes the DREAM Act.

But perhaps equally importantly, it comes as Colyer is running for re-election in a contested Republican primary where one of his main opponents is Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has built a national profile for his strident positions on immigration.

