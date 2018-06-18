Kansas joins legal challenge to Obama-era DACA program

Topeka — The state of Kansas has joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the legality of the Obama-era immigration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a program that grants temporary legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday that he joined the suit last week at the request of Gov. Jeff Colyer.
“The nation is still suffering from the effects of the Obama administration’s complete disregard for the rule of law and constitutional checks and balances,” Colyer said in a statement released by Schmidt’s office, without specifically describing that "disregard." “We fought back successfully on issues like Waters of the U.S. and the Lesser Prairie Chicken, and this new lawsuit continues our efforts to roll back the executive overreach of the Obama era.”
Former President Barack Obama established DACA by executive order in 2012. An estimated 800,000 people in the United States have obtained work permits under DACA, including an estimated 7,000 in Kansas.
Democrats in Congress have been pushing since 2001 for legislation that would grant the children of undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. That bill is known as the DREAM Act, or “Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors,” and as a result, the people who would benefit from it are often referred to as “Dreamers.”
Last year, President Donald Trump announced he would end the DACA program starting in April, thus challenging Congress to vote on the DREAM Act. Although Congress has still not acted, at least three federal judges have blocked the administration from ending the program.
Schmidt said in a statement that he had delayed joining the lawsuit in hopes that Congress would resolve the issue through legislation.
“We have waited for Congress as long as we could,” Schmidt said. “But with congressional inaction, we must enforce the law as it is. Under our Constitution, no president has the authority to unilaterally rewrite or suspend the law. Perhaps a successful lawsuit will help motivate Congress finally to fix this mess. I hope so.”
Nine other states are already part of the lawsuit: Texas; Alabama; Arkansas; Louisiana; Nebraska; South Carolina; West Virginia; Mississippi; and Maine.
The action by Kansas officials comes at a time when the Trump administration has received heavy criticism over its “zero tolerance” stance on illegal immigration, forcing children to be separated from their parents when they cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
It also comes at the same time the U.S. House is preparing to vote later this week on two Republican-backed immigration bills, neither of which includes the DREAM Act.
But perhaps equally importantly, it comes as Colyer is running for re-election in a contested Republican primary where one of his main opponents is Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who has built a national profile for his strident positions on immigration.
Comments
Michael LoBurgio 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
This was from January 2017
The Kansas economy would lose over 330 million dollars governor!
Ending DACA Will Cost States Billions of Dollars https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/immigration/news/2017/01/09/296125/ending-daca-will-cost-states-billions-of-dollars/
Mira Dean 14 minutes ago
This is why we have guest worker programs. There is no need to rely on illegal aliens. But the left will use this, religion, guilt or anything else to achieve open borders. Personally speaking, I will vote this election for candidates who prioritize citizens over illegal aliens, those who oppose sanctuary cities, amnesty and taxpayer funded in state college tuition discounts for illegals. That means no Democrats and no RINO's.
When will politicians and people in general figure out that when you reward illegal immigration with jobs, amnesty, drivers licenses, discounts for college tuition, scholarships encourages MORE illegal entry.. Illegal immigration negativity effects our economy from employment to use public services. Just debating this in congress is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars..... thank the parents. Another concern is the real "immigrants" who have waited in line? The "dreamers" don't care about them, but we as a country should.
We have over 800,000 “dreamers” (authorized illegal aliens) and probably another 2 million non DACA illegals in our country taking jobs. These are jobs American citizens have lost or are in competition for.They are not all picking strawberries as the MSM / Democrats would like you to believe. Nor are they “children” or “kids. (another MSM / Dem deception.)
Another myth, America is not splitting up families, that decision is theirs. I don’t know how these dreamers can wave goodbye to their parents being deported but they do so every day. Its ALL about them. Selfish. With over 100,000 veterans homeless you would think that would be a priority Not so.
Just some of the costs associated with illegal immigration, we will pass this burden on to our children and grand children as has been passed on to us.
https://www.fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
*The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student. This does not include the billions spent on bilingual education for illegal aliens.
*Currently city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollarsfor legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported.
*2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
*30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens.Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At $21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison U do the math.
*$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.
*$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps) WIC, & free school lunches.
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/
