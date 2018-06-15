Recent graduate of Tonganoxie High School killed in car wreck

An 18-year-old who graduated last month from Tonganoxie High School died in an overnight vehicle accident early Friday morning.

The teenager, Dalton Richard Hull, who has a Lawrence address, was driving about 2:25 a.m. Friday west on Loring Road in southern Leavenworth County when his Ford Mustang struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road. Hull’s Mustang flipped over on its top after impact.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old Perry boy, checked on Hull and called 911 to send help, according to Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Hull was confirmed dead by Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Services at the scene.

The other driver was released to his parent’s care. He reported no injuries.

Friday’s accident happened on Loring Road about 400 feet east of the bridge over Interstate 70 near the East Lawrence Service Center. Reports didn’t specify whether either driver was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing, according to reports.

Counselors were available Friday at Tonganoxie High School for students, according to the THS Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, Dalton Hull, who passed away this morning,” the post read. “We extend our sincere condolences to his family and will continue to pray for them during this time. With the blessing of Dalton’s family, the TPAC (Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on THS campus) will be open today and counselors will be available to assist in any way possible.”

