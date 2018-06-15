Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 19 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 06/12/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award Bid No. B1832 for CIP No. PW17E6 - East 9th Street, New Hampshire Street to Pennsylvania Street, Street, Sidewalk, and Storm Sewer Construction, to Pavers, Inc. in an amount of $2,079,114.30.

b) Award Bid No. B1827 for CIP# PW18E8 – for the reconstruction of Louisiana Street, 12th Street to 13th Street, Street, Storm and Waterline Improvements, to Miles Excavating Inc., in the amount of $839,111.89, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract. Authorize the City Manager to execute the Cost-Sharing Agreement with the University of Kansas for University participation in the construction cost of the storm sewer improvements.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9510, increasing the number of appointed members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board from five (5) members to seven (7) members and reducing the appointment from four (4) year terms to three (3) year terms; and repealing existing Section 15-202.

• Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9483, designating Missouri Street, Arkansas Street, Lincoln Street, East 13th Street and West 24th Street, within the corporate limits of the City, as major or main trafficways

• Receive a request for annexation, A-18-00246, of approximately 34.2 acres located west of Hunters Hill Drive and Hill Song Circle and refer the request to the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission for consideration and recommendation. Authorize the City Manager to give statutory notice to Westar Energy and Rural Water District No. 1 of the City’s intent to annex the subject property. Submitted by BG Consultants, for DFC Company of Lawrence LC, property owner of record.

• Approve Site Plan, SP-18-00238, for 1420 Crescent Road to convert an upstairs apartment to a leasing office, classified in the Development Code as an Administrative and Professional Office. (Zoning Ordinance No. 8331 approved rezoning to the MU District with a condition requiring Governing Body approval of any site plan required as a result of a new use.)

• Accept dedications and vacations of easements associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-18-00217, for Firefighter Park Subdivision, located at 1941 Haskell Avenue. Submitted by Bartlett & West, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lawrence, property owner of record.

• Approve a request to rezone, Z-18-00131, approximately 14.13 acres from PID (Planned Industrial Development) District to IG (General Industrial) District, located at 3641, 3660, 3661 Thomas Court and 3640 and 3660 E. 25th Street, and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9480. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects on behalf of Arbor Properties LLC and Roger Johnson, property owners of record. (PC Item 5; approved 9-0 on 5/23/18)

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00173, for the Lawrence Beer Company anniversary event on August 31, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., located at 826 Pennsylvania Street. Submitted by Matt Williams, for Williams Management LLC, property owner of record.

• Authorize staff to execute agreement with Positive Bright Start for child care financial aid.

• Approve Commissioner Soden’s travel expense statement from the International Making Cities Livable Conference in Ottawa, Canada, May 13 – 19, 2018.

• Authorize the addition of regular agenda items to the July 10, 2018 City Commission meeting.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign the Subordination Agreement for Danny H. Keller and Dianna S. Keller, 930 Murrow Court.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Loan Modification Agreement for Kevin E. Dobbs and Rachel L. Dobbs, 829 Ohio Street.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign Releases of Mortgage for Anthony Case and Sossina Negash Case, 1629 Matthew Terrace; Edward Paul South and Annetta Jo Long, 2119 Elmwood Street; and Frank S. Day and Edna M. Day, 2209 Princeton Boulevard.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider adopting on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, if appropriate.

• Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9305, pertaining to the licensing and regulation of Bodywork practitioners within the City of Lawrence. Staff Memo & Attachments Correspondence

Action: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9305, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding the exterior premise conditions for the property located at 801 Lincoln Street and consider adopting Resolution No. 7255, declaring the storage of the dilapidated mobile home on a trailer to be injurious to the health, safety and welfare of the community and to order the owner to remove the mobile home within the specified time.

Action: Conduct public hearing. Adopt Resolution No. 7255, declaring the exterior premise conditions to be injurious to the health, safety and welfare of the community and order the owner to remove the mobile home within the specified time and further directs City staff to abate the violation if the property owner fails to abate as ordered, if appropriate.

• Receive the Bus Transfer Location Analysis.

Action: Receive the Bus Transfer Location and direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider adopting on first reading, ordinances repealing City Code references to the departments of Public Works and Utilities and respective department director positions and replacing with Municipal Services and Operations Department and Municipal Services and Operations Department Director, thereby authorizing and establishing the Municipal Services and Operations Department. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No.’s 9484, 9486, 9487, 9488, 9489, 9490, 9491, 9492, 9493, 9494, 9495, 9496, 9497, 9498, 9499, 9500, 9501, 9502, 9503, 9504, 9505, 9506, 9507, 9508, and 9509, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

