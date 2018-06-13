Free State alumnus, 19, dies after climbing accident in Wyoming

A recent Free State High School alumnus died Sunday after an apparent accident at a Wyoming campground.

Justin Michael Siler, 19, reportedly fell from rocks while climbing with a friend near the state’s French Creek Campground, according to reports from Wyoming’s Rawlins Daily Times. The newspaper said Siler had been living in the nearby town of Saratoga, Wyo., while working a seasonal job.

A death announcement from Lawrence’s Warren-McElwain Mortuary describes Siler as a resident of Valparaiso, Ind., "formerly of Lawrence." The Journal-World had previously written about Siler during his time on the Free State golf team, including his qualification for the 6A state tournament in spring 2016.

Local law enforcement officials have been unable to release an official cause of death, according to the Rawlins Daily Times, though no evidence of foul play has been discovered.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on June 19, at Lawrence’s Corpus Christi Church, 6001 Bob Billings Parkway. The family will also greet friends at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 18.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Justin M. Siler Memorial Fund for Boy Scout Troop No. 53 and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence KS 66044.

