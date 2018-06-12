Police subdue woman who was allegedly wielding sign post outside Lawrence restaurant

Lawrence police took a woman to jail after tackling her in a parking lot and taking away a steel sign post that she’d been using to keep them at bay, police said.
Officers were called to the scene of a domestic dispute that had evolved into a disturbance with weapons about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2624 Iowa St., said Officer Drew Fennelly, of the Lawrence Police Department, in an email to the Journal-World Monday afternoon.
According to Fennelly:
When confronted in the parking lot by a 47-year-old woman wielding a steel sign post, the first officer to arrive stayed in the patrol vehicle and retreated from the immediate area while multiple other officers arrived.
Police positioned themselves a distance away and, verbally, tried to get the woman to drop the post, which she was intermittently raising over her head “in a motion indicating she was going to strike anyone that got near her.”
After several minutes of negotiating with the woman, police distracted her long enough for an officer to come from behind and tackle her to the ground.
“A struggle then ensued as officers tried to take the pole from the suspect,” Fennelly said. “Once the pole was taken from her, the suspect then physically assaulted multiple officers as they tried to place her in custody.”
Officers received minor injuries that required no treatment, he said.
The woman, Kimberlee J. Robinson, of Oklahoma City, was taken to jail and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, using a deadly weapon; aggravated assault; and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to jail records. Charges against her were filed Monday in Douglas County District Court; she pleaded not guilty to them, and her bond was set at $10,000, according to court records.
Comments
Daniel Kennamore 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Good thing she wasn't doing something as heinous as driving without a seat belt. That would have got her shot.
If an black man has swung around a post they'd have gotten a dozen bullets put in them to thunderous applause by some on this site.
I'm glad they were able to resolve this incident without anyone being seriously hurt. Turns out there are other options then shooting people at the first sign of trouble...who knew?
Brandon Devlin 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Snore
Matt Daigh 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
The LPD is currently taking applications. Perhaps Daniel ought to sign up and show everyone how an 'expert' would do the job.
Daniel Kennamore 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
What an asinine ad hominem.
By this logic nobody can ever speak about anything that is not their profession.
But logical fallacies being the go to method of rebuttal by conservatives is hardly surprising.
Matt Daigh 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Funny you should mention ad hominem attacks. Your incessant drivel would have everyone believe all cops are bad and all whites hate blacks. If you truly believe that, you are beyond hope.
Daniel Kennamore 18 minutes ago
We have plenty of evidence that cops have a systemic problem with shooting unarmed black men.
That's not a fantasy cooked up by the liberal media.
Sorry you can't tell the difference between facts and character attacks. Also sorry to tell you things like racism, climate change and the positive effect of gun control are all real as well...no matter how much you all chose to deny the existence of facts you don't like.
Daniel Schmidt 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
"A dozen bullets, Daniel...REALLY??!! I agree with Matt...you seem to be an expert on police tactics but I have serious doubts. You should have been there...maybe you could have gotten that lady to lay down that weapon without incident. Maybe she would have followed YOUR instructions to the letter. Maybe you should do a 'ride along' with an officer so that you can gain some knowledge about law enforcement before your fingers start typing something that you obviously know nothing about.
Daniel Kennamore 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
I'm not qualified to be a LPD officer due to the fact that I'm not willing to shoot unarmed black people and then hide behind my badge to avoid the consequences of that.
Bob Kidder 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
Just curious .... Does it make any difference that the 47 year old woman in this instance is black? Obviously LJW did not think so, for they did identify her as such. But, and only speculating here, I imagine that the LKPD noticed it.
Daniel Kennamore 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
I don’t see them reporting her ethnicity in this article, where am I missing it?
Bob Kidder 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
The did not; I don't imagine that they or the LKPD saw this as a race issue. However, I checked the Inmates in Custody page for the Douglas County Jail. They list Ms Robinson's race as black.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
So did they are didn't they? Not sure of your point since you definitely said they did as part of whatever point you were making in your first comment.
Bob Kidder 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Ahhh, I see the confusion. The second part of the sentence conflicted with the first and should have read, "Obviously LJW did not think so, for they did not identify her as such."
Otherwise, no point. This was not about race.
Daniel Kennamore 38 minutes ago
Right, whether or not a news editor decides to include that part is the one and only criteria for whether race was a factor.
I thought your side was the one that hated the news and claim they can't be trusted. Suddenly when it comes to race issues you agree with they are the definitive source?
Daniel Schmidt 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
That's EXACTLY the reason you need to become a law enforcement officer. You will make sure that no black people get shot and I'm certain you would never get caught hiding behind your badge.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Again, I'm not eligible to be a police officer because I'm not willing to shoot unarmed civilians, hide behind my badge afterwords or help other officers cover their murders.
That sounds like something far more up your ally.
Matt Daigh 1 hour ago
Your disqualification from becoming an LPD officer has nothing to do with your unwillingness to shoot unarmed black people, but rather your likely inability to successfully pass the psychological examination.
Daniel Kennamore 41 minutes ago
"psychological examination"
Which likely includes measure like conformity to authority, wiliness to take orders without question, etc.
So yeah, you're correct, I would not pass the same examine that a police officer would pass.
Matt Daigh 20 minutes ago
A loose cannon to be sure. The stability aspect, or more precisely the lack thereof, would be problematic.
You wouldn't pass the writing component either, but that's another matter.
Nathan Forrest 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Keep up the good work LPD. You do a great job of protecting us every day! We have your back.
