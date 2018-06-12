Police subdue woman who was allegedly wielding sign post outside Lawrence restaurant

Lawrence police took a woman to jail after tackling her in a parking lot and taking away a steel sign post that she’d been using to keep them at bay, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of a domestic dispute that had evolved into a disturbance with weapons about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2624 Iowa St., said Officer Drew Fennelly, of the Lawrence Police Department, in an email to the Journal-World Monday afternoon.

According to Fennelly:

When confronted in the parking lot by a 47-year-old woman wielding a steel sign post, the first officer to arrive stayed in the patrol vehicle and retreated from the immediate area while multiple other officers arrived.

Police positioned themselves a distance away and, verbally, tried to get the woman to drop the post, which she was intermittently raising over her head “in a motion indicating she was going to strike anyone that got near her.”

After several minutes of negotiating with the woman, police distracted her long enough for an officer to come from behind and tackle her to the ground.

“A struggle then ensued as officers tried to take the pole from the suspect,” Fennelly said. “Once the pole was taken from her, the suspect then physically assaulted multiple officers as they tried to place her in custody.”

Officers received minor injuries that required no treatment, he said.

The woman, Kimberlee J. Robinson, of Oklahoma City, was taken to jail and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, using a deadly weapon; aggravated assault; and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to jail records. Charges against her were filed Monday in Douglas County District Court; she pleaded not guilty to them, and her bond was set at $10,000, according to court records.

