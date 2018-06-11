Lawrence school district selects new athletic directors for Free State and LHS

New athletic directors have been selected for both of Lawrence's public high schools.

Interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield announced both selections in a news release Monday afternoon. John Hilton will be the assistant principal/athletic director for LHS while Amanda Faunce is slated to become the assistant principal/athletic director for FSHS. Both will start July 1, pending school board approval.

Hilton replaces Bill DeWitt, who had been at the helm for five years. Hilton previously spent four years as a physical education teacher, strength and conditioning coordinator, and assistant football coach at Olathe North High School. Prior to that, Hilton spent six years as the assistant principal and assistant football coach for Bonner Springs High School.

“We are excited to welcome John,” LHS Principal Matt Brungardt said in the release. “He has proven experience working in a school similar to Lawrence High School. He is an administrator who has been successful as a coach and a leader who truly values developing relationships with students.”

Faunce comes from Olathe East, where she spent eight years as an assistant principal, serving as an athletic director for three seasons. Prior to her time at Olathe East, Faunce spent nine years at Olathe North as a teacher. She also coached girls basketball and volleyball during her tenure.

"High school athletics are a passion of mine,” Faunce said in the release. “I am overjoyed to both serve and support the coaching staff and student-athletes to help make Lawrence Free State the standard of excellence in the Sunflower League and the state of Kansas.”

Faunce replaces Mike Hill, who chose to step down after 14 years as an assistant principal. Hill, who spent 10 seasons as the program’s athletic director, will focus on teaching and coaching baseball for the Firebirds.

“We are fortunate to hire a such a quality and experienced candidate in Amanda Faunce,” FSHS Principal Myron Graber said. “Her past experiences at Olathe East and familiarity with the Sunflower League and the KSHSAA will provide for a great transition to Free State. She is a very student-oriented administrator who will provide excellent leadership for our students and student-athletes.”

