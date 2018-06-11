Today's news

Police seek public’s help in finding truck that damaged residence

By Staff Report

June 11, 2018

Advertisement

Lawrence police are asking for the public's help in finding a truck that was reportedly involved in damaging a Lawrence residence.

Police on Monday afternoon tweeted an image of a Chevy truck and said that on June 2 around 9:15 p.m. the pickup is believed to have struck a parked vehicle so forcefully that it pushed it into the side of a residence at 110 North Michigan St.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 785-832-7509 or to send a message online to @LawrenceKS_PD.

None by Lawrence Police

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...