Police seek public’s help in finding truck that damaged residence

Lawrence police are asking for the public's help in finding a truck that was reportedly involved in damaging a Lawrence residence.

Police on Monday afternoon tweeted an image of a Chevy truck and said that on June 2 around 9:15 p.m. the pickup is believed to have struck a parked vehicle so forcefully that it pushed it into the side of a residence at 110 North Michigan St.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 785-832-7509 or to send a message online to @LawrenceKS_PD.

On June 2, around 9:15 p.m., the pictured Chevy pickup is believed to have struck a parked vehicle, pushing it into the side of a residence at 110 N. Michigan Street. If you can identify the vehicle/owner, please contact Officer Pence at (785)832-7509 or send us a message pic.twitter.com/b2zxfFE0WZ — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) June 11, 2018

