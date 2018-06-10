WorkWell Lawrence Symposium coming up

A local group that advocates for healthier workplaces will host its eighth annual symposium on Friday, June 15.

The WorkWell Lawrence Symposium will feature Elizabeth Ablah, associate professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, presenting an interactive discussion about the "Fruits and Nuts of Workplace Wellness Efforts in Kansas," according to a news release from the organization.

Some of Ablah's research interests include community-based participatory research, physical activity and healthy foods, and how policies, systems and environments can foster cultures of health.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Lied Center of Kansas Pavilion, 1600 Stewart Drive. The cost to attend is $50, and registration is available at workwelllawrence.org. You can also register at the door the day of the event starting at 8 a.m.

