Lawrence woman earns statewide Civic Health Hero award

Rosina Houle, of Lawrence, was recently selected as a 2018 Kansas Health Foundation Civic Health Hero, an honor recognizing "individuals who make a difference in the lives of those around them."

She was nominated by Terry Roberts for founding Save A Life Inc., which aims to educate the public about how to help those in need by becoming a living kidney donor.

Houle's website, savealifeks.org, features the stories of several people awaiting kidney transplants. She also frequently posts interviews with living donors and recipients on the organization's Facebook page, facebook.com/savealifeks.

According to a news release from the Wichita-based KHF, Houle is one of 19 Kansans to earn the award this year.

