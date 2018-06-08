Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 12 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 06/05/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions.

• Approve all claims.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award Bid No. B1831, 2018 Manhole Rehabilitation Project (Project No. UT1710), to Utility Solutions, LLC, in the amount of $566,074.00.

b) Award Bid No. B1829, Lawrence Arts Center hot water system replacement, to SAMCO Inc. in the amount of $112,630.75.

c) Approve the sole source purchase of engine exhaust air filtration system for removal of hazardous emissions from fire and EMS apparatus located in apparatus bay (Garage) areas of FS No. 2, FS No. 3, FS No. 4, FS No. 5, Training Center and Investigation Center from AirVac – 911 in the amount of $171,931.00. (Project No. FM1807CIP)

d) Approve the purchase of one (1) 2018 Velocity Engine for the Fire/Medical Department, from Pierce Manufacturing, in the amount of $660,112.43, utilizing the Houston Galveston Area Council cooperative contract.

e) Approve the sole source purchase of a Training/Burn Tower using Government Services Administration (GSA) contract GS-07F-5448P to WHP Training Towers in the amount of $784,881.00. (Project No. FM1703CIP)

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9483, designating Missouri Street, Arkansas Street, Lincoln Street, East 13th Street, and West 24th Street, within the corporate limits of the City, as major or main trafficways.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9469, to rezone (Z-18-00086) approximately 0.13 acres located at 1212 Louisiana Street from RMO-UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Office District with the Oread Neighborhood Urban Conservation Overlay District) to RM32-UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential District with the Oread Neighborhood Urban Conservation Overlay District) to correct a rezoning error made with Ordinance No. 4235. (PC Item 10; approved 10-0 on 4/25/18)

b) Ordinance No. 9470, to rezone (Z-18-00087) approximately 0.97 acres located at 912 N 3rd Street from CS/UR (Commercial Strip and Urban Reserve) Districts to CS (Commercial Strip) District. (PC Item 11; approved 10-0 on 4/25/18)

c) Ordinance No. 9476, prohibiting parking on the east side of Massachusetts Street from North Park Street to 14th Street, and the west side of Massachusetts Street from South Park Street to a point 250 feet south of 13th Street.

d) Ordinance No. 9477, authorizing the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds, in the amount of $7,500,000, for the purpose of accessing a sales tax exemption certificate for the Lawrence Humane Society’s new animal shelter to be constructed at 1805 E. 19th Street.

e) Ordinance No. 9478, amending the City’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cereal Malt Beverage Code in order to come into compliance with amendments to State law.

f) Ordinance No. 9479, to repeal and replace Ordinance No. 9445, to correct the legal description for rezoning approximately 1.768 acres located at 1105 E 23rd Street from RS10 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Commercial Strip) District, adopted by the City Commission on first reading on March 20, 2018 and was adopted on second reading on April 3, 2018.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7254, declaring the City’s intent to issue General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $500,000 for the design and construction of Sidewalk/Bike/Ped Improvements/ADA Ramps (CI09).

• Approve the project list for the 2018 Traffic Calming, CIP Project No. PW17E8.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute the City/State Agreement for the Safe Routes to School Phase 2 project, CIP# CI09.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a letter of acknowledgement and support regarding the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority’s application to ConnectHomeUSA for assistance in extending affordable high-speed internet access to low-income families.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign Releases of Mortgage for Sharon Sue Vaughn, 1242 Prairie Avenue, and Linda Cowden, 1316 Summit Street.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Receive the City Manager’s Recommended 2019 Operating and Capital Improvement Budget.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

