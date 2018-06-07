Dedication, perseverance pay off for Lawrence school district’s adult education graduates

April Schwindt has tried three times to get her GED.

She first dropped out of school in eighth grade and then got pregnant. She tried to go back to school, but her son was born prematurely. So she left again to focus on raising him.

Schwindt then struggled with substance abuse and incarceration, after which she decided to move from Ottawa to Lawrence “to get away from all that.”

Her two sons now older, Schwindt found herself with more free time and decided to finish her GED. She tried different programs but found that the Lawrence school district's Adult Learning Center worked best for her.

On Thursday, 22 years after she first dropped out of school, Schwindt received her GED along with 71 other students at the Adult Learning Center and Diploma Completion Program graduation.

“I never thought that I’d finish it,” Schwindt said. “It’s a relief knowing now that I can go and do anything I want to do, because that’s just like a little hump in the road to knock out before you’re able to do whatever you want to do.”

The Adult Learning Center and Diploma Completion Program are both provided through the Centennial Adult Education Center in Lawrence. They allow adults who did not graduate high school to earn their GEDs or high school diplomas. The Learning Center provides classes that help students prepare for the GED test, while the Diploma Completion Program allows students to complete credit requirements to receive a diploma from either Lawrence High School or Free State High School.

Many of the students in these programs, like Schwindt, run into some challenges on their way to completing their education, said Susan McKenzie, an administrative assistant for the Adult Learning Center.

“Sometimes it’s such a block for the students … because they’re looking beyond,” she said. “They become so discouraged. Sometimes they have to quit and come back several times because they want it so bad, the next step, but they’ve got to do this first.”

In her speech at the graduation ceremony, Schwindt announced what the next step would be for her: attending Washburn University in the fall to become an EMT. She also thanked her mother, who continued to push her to go back to school.

Centennial Adult Education Center principal Diane Spicer, interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield and school board President Shannon Kimball all echoed Schwindt’s theme of determination and perseverance in their speeches at the graduation.

"While each of your stories may be different, you have two things in common: focus and determination," Stubblefield said in her speech. "You are sending a message that education matters."

