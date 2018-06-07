Fitness Fridays to offer free workout classes all summer

The Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the Lawrence Public Library to offer free fitness classes each Friday morning on the library lawn, 707 Vermont St.
The classes, held from 7 to 8 a.m. each week all summer, start with yoga this Friday with instructor LeAnna Henning.
Upcoming classes are as follows, according to a news release from LPRD:
June 15: Yogilates with Fran Hopkins
June 22: POUND with Marisa Bregman
June 29: Booty Blast with Mea Austin
July 6: Tone Zone with Melanie Johnson
July 13: Yoga with Tatum Bandy
July 20: Buti Yoga with Bethany Hess
July 27: Zumba with Amy Whittaker
No registration is required, and all classes are open to anyone ages 15 and up on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, call Jo Ellis, recreation instruction supervisor, at 785-330-7355; Melissa Fisher Isaacs at 785-843-3833; or visit the LPRD's or the library's website, lprd.org and lplks.org, respectively.
