Fitness Fridays to offer free workout classes all summer

The Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the Lawrence Public Library to offer free fitness classes each Friday morning on the library lawn, 707 Vermont St.

The classes, held from 7 to 8 a.m. each week all summer, start with yoga this Friday with instructor LeAnna Henning.

Upcoming classes are as follows, according to a news release from LPRD:

June 15: Yogilates with Fran Hopkins

June 22: POUND with Marisa Bregman

June 29: Booty Blast with Mea Austin

July 6: Tone Zone with Melanie Johnson

July 13: Yoga with Tatum Bandy

July 20: Buti Yoga with Bethany Hess

July 27: Zumba with Amy Whittaker

No registration is required, and all classes are open to anyone ages 15 and up on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call Jo Ellis, recreation instruction supervisor, at 785-330-7355; Melissa Fisher Isaacs at 785-843-3833; or visit the LPRD's or the library's website, lprd.org and lplks.org, respectively.

