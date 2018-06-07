Driver fleeing police killed in crash along with 2 other people

Windom — Authorities have identified the three people killed in a Kansas police chase as a fleeing California driver, his passenger and the driver of the vehicle they struck.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the pursuit began Wednesday when police in Little River began pursuing the car that Miguel Casas, 29, of El Monte, Calif., was driving on U.S. 56. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Casas crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck another car near Windom.

Casas was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His passenger, 28-year-old Sara Morales, of Rosemead, Calif., and the driver of the other vehicle, 73-year-old Gerald Mindrup, of Windom, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Ben Gardner says Casas was driving erratically prior to the crash.

