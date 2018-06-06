Vinland business receives 2018 Governor’s Award of Excellence

McFarlane Aviation, of Vinland, was awarded Tuesday the 2018 Governor’s Award of Excellence, the most prestigious state business award.

Gov. Jeff Colyer presented the award to McFarlane Aviation CEO Dave McFarlane at an event Tuesday at the Double Tree Hotel in Lawrence. Nearly 80 Kansas businesses were considered for the award.

Qualifications for the award include:

• In-state business expansion and capital investment.

• Successful employee retention and recruitment practices.

• Making available employee training and education.

• Support for local activities and community events.

McFarlane Aviation was also 1 of 5 finalist for Kansas Exporter of the Year, which was won by Schroer Manufacturing Co., of Kansas City, Kan.

McFarlane Aviation designs and manufactures replacement parts for light airplanes at its Vinland plant. Founded in 1986 by MacFarlane, and his partner, Fred McClenahan, the company now provides more than 2,000 replacement parts for domestic and international customers.

