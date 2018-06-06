Douglas County renews fishery management agreement with state

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday renewed an agreement with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism to help manage fishing opportunities at Lone Star Lake.

In a memo to commissioners, Keith Browning, county public works director, wrote the county first entered into a Community Fisheries Assistance Program in 2009. Under the agreement, the KDWPT stocks the lake with fish, provides fishery management advice and assistance and pays the county $7,781 a year to help with the various maintenance work the county performs at the lake. The county’s participation in the program also makes it eligible for KDWPT grants.

The County Commission also approved posting a 30 mph speed limit on a half-mile section of North 1360 Road between East 1700 and 1750 roads. There is currently no speed limit posted on the section.

