Memorial highways, including 2 in Douglas County, designated to honor fallen Kansas law enforcement officers

— Ten stretches of highways in Kansas, including two in Douglas County, are being designated memorial highways in honor of fallen Kansas law enforcement officers.

The memorial designations were authorized in a bill that Kansas lawmakers passed this year. Gov. Jeff Colyer's office announced this week that he held a ceremonial bill signing in the town of New Century, in southwest Johnson County.

In Douglas County, a stretch of U.S. Highway 59, from the southern city limits of Lawrence south to U.S. 56, is being named the Lt. Bernard C. Hill Memorial Highway in honor of a Kansas Highway Patrol officer and Lawrence native who was killed in a traffic accident on the Kansas Turnpike near Andover in 1967.

Also in Douglas County, a stretch of U.S. 24, from U.S. 59 north to Williamstown, in southeastern Jefferson County, is being designated as the Trooper Maurice R. Plummer Memorial Highway, in memory of the Perry native who died in a vehicle crash west of Russell in 1944.

Other memorial designations included in the bill are:

• The Master Trooper Larry L. Huff Memorial Highway, a stretch of Kansas Highway 15 from the southern city limits of Clay Center south to K-82.

● The Trooper Conroy G. O’Brien Memorial Highway, a stretch of U.S. 50 from K-61 southwest of Hutchinson to the northwestern city limits of Sylvia.

● The Trooper Jimmie Jacobs Memorial Highway, a stretch of U.S. 54 from the western city limits of Meade west to the eastern city limits of Plains.

● The Trooper Ferdinand “Bud” Pribbenow Memorial Highway, a stretch of K-96 from its western junction with Interstate 235 northwest to the eastern city limits of Mount Hope.

● The Master Trooper Dean A. Goodheart Memorial Highway, a stretch of U.S. 83 from I-70 north to U.S. 24.

● The Trooper John McMurray Memorial Highway, a stretch of K-18 from I-70 northeast to the western city limits of Manhattan.

● The Trooper James D. Thornton Memorial Highway, a stretch of U.S. 81 from U.S. 166 north to the Sedgwick County line.

● And the Master Deputy Brandon Collins Memorial Highway, a stretch of U.S. 69 in Johnson County from 167th Street to 215th Street.

