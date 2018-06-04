Lawrence City Commission agenda set for June 5 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 05/15/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Approve UtiliWorks Consulting, LLC to proceed with Task Order 2 for Advanced Metering Infrastructure Procurement in an amount of $58,600.



b) Airport Taxiway/Apron Reconstruction Items: Staff Memo & Attachments

Award Bid No. B1821, Taxiway C Reconstruction, CIP No. PW17A2, at the Lawrence Municipal Airport to Freeman Concrete Construction LLC in an amount of $145,101.35.

Award Bid No. B1822, Apron Reconstruction, CIP No. PW17A3, at the Lawrence Municipal Airport to Freeman Concrete Construction LLC in an amount of $125,255.50.

Authorize the City Manager to execute agreements with BG Consultants for Construction Engineering Services (inspection) for the Taxiway C Reconstruction project in an amount of $9,675.00, and for the Apron Repair project in an amount of $8,575.00.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9477, authorizing the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds, in the amount of $7,500,000, for the purpose of accessing a sales tax exemption certificate for the Lawrence Humane Society’s new animal shelter to be constructed at 1805 E. 19th Street.

b) Ordinance No. 9478, amending the City’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cereal Malt Beverage Code in order to come into compliance with amendments to State law.

c) Ordinance No. 9479, to repeal and replace Ordinance No. 9445, to correct the legal description for rezoning approximately 1.768 acres located at 1105 E. 23rd Street from RS10 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to CS (Commercial Strip) District.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9461, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street for the 2018 Live on Mass #1 event.

b) Ordinance No. 9462, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street for the 2018 Live on Mass #2 event.

c) Ordinance No. 9463, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, August 31, 2018 in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street and on 8th Street, from Pennsylvania Street to New Jersey Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., for the Lawrence Beer Company Block Party event.

d) Ordinance No. 9464, to amend code section references in two (2) sections of Chapter V, Article 18 of the City Code, which pertains to the regulation of signs (Sign Code).

e) Ordinance No. 9465, for a Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00697) for Bridge Haven, located at 1701 Research Park Drive and the property generally located northwest of Research Park Drive and W 18th Street (known as 1601 Research Park Drive in GIS mapping). (PC Item 1B; approved 7-0-1 on 4/23/18)

f) Ordinance No. 9466, for a Special Use Permit (SUP-18-00076) for a 30,342 SF building addition at Bishop Seabury Academy, to accommodate additional classrooms, office, cafeteria/kitchen and chapel spaces, located at 4120 Clinton Parkway. (PC Item 2; approved 7-0-1 on 4/23/18)

g) Ordinance No. 9467, for a Text Amendment (TA-18-00121) to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Articles 4 and 9, to permit Group Homes in the GPI district. (PC Item 5; approved 8-0 on 4/23/18)

h) Ordinance No. 9472, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to Saturday, August 11, 2018 to 1:00 a.m., and on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to Sunday, August 12, 2018 to 1:00 a.m. in the E. 100 block of 8th Street for the Sandbar Birthday Celebration event.

i) Ordinance No. 9473, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the E. 200 block of 9th Street for the Over the Edge event.

j) Ordinance No. 9474, designating 21st Street within the corporate limits of the city and Harvard Road within the corporate limits of the city as major or main trafficways.

k) Ordinance No. 9475, repealing Ordinance No. 5799 which established the Sister Cities Advisory Board.

• Adopt Resolution 7253 authorizing the transfer and assignment of the Kaw Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc. franchise to FreeState Electric Cooperative, Inc.

• Approve a request to rezone, Z-18-00086, approximately 0.13 acres located at 1212 Louisiana Street from RMO-UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Office District with the Oread Neighborhood Urban Conservation Overlay District) to RM32-UC (Multi-Dwelling Residential District with the Oread Neighborhood Urban Conservation Overlay District) to correct a rezoning error made with Ordinance No. 4235, and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9469. Initiated by Planning Commission on 2/21/18. (PC Item 10; approved 10-0 on 4/25/18)

• Approve a request to rezone, Z-18-00087, approximately 0.97 acres located at 912 N. 3rd Street from CS/UR (Commercial Strip and Urban Reserve) Districts to CS (Commercial Strip) District. Initiated by Planning Commission on 2/21/18 and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9470. (PC Item 11; approved 10-0 on 4/25/18)

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00228, for Douglas County Relay for Life, a fundraiser presented by the American Cancer Society, on June 8, 2018, located at 6100 Rock Chalk Drive. Submitted by the American Cancer Society for City of Lawrence, property owner of record.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-18-00190, for “Over the Edge”, a fundraiser hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, on August 25, 2018, located at 888 New Hampshire Street. Submitted by Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence for 100 East 9th Street LLC, property owner of record.

• Accept a Historic Preservation Fund Grant administered by the Kansas Historical Society for a historic resources survey of a portion of the Barker Neighborhood.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute Kansas Department of Transportation/City agreement No. 89-18 for a two-way left turn lane on Massachusetts Street at 13th Street and bike lanes from 11th Street to 14th Street and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9476, prohibiting parking on the east side of Massachusetts Street from North Park Street to 14th Street, and the west side of Massachusetts Street from South Park Street to a point 250 feet south of 13th Street.

• Authorize the City Manager to enter into a reimbursement agreement with KCI Lawrence 153, LLC (VanTrust Real Estate) regarding the extension of a natural gas main in Lawrence VenturePark to serve the VanTrust project and future industrial development within Lawrence VenturePark.



• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Deirdre Humphrey, 212 Lincoln Street. Staff Memo

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Lien for 1000 E. 25th Terrace and 1231 Laura Avenue.



Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider adopting on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a community Police Review Board.

Action: Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9324, if appropriate.

• Receive presentation from BBC Research and Consulting regarding the Housing Study.

Action: Receive presentation and direct staff as appropriate.

• Consider appeal of administrative denial of a Temporary Use of Right-of-Way (street closure event) Permit for the 2018 Tour of Lawrence.

Action: Direct staff as appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

