Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake; but biggest issue in case remains undecided

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
The justices' limited ruling turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips' rights under the First Amendment.
Justice Anthony Kennedy said in his majority opinion that the issue "must await further elaboration." Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn't want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.
The same-sex couple at the heart of the case, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, complained to the Colorado commission in 2012 after they visited Phillips' shop in suburban Denver and the baker quickly told them he would not create a cake for a same-sex wedding.
Colorado law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and the commission concluded that Phillips' refusal violated the law. Colorado state courts upheld the determination.
But when the justices heard arguments in December, Kennedy was plainly bothered by comments by a commission member. The commissioner seemed "neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips' religious beliefs," Kennedy said in December.
That same sentiment suffused his opinion on Monday. "The commission's hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment's guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion," he wrote.
Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined the conservative justices in the outcome. Kagan wrote separately to emphasize the limited ruling.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Aronoff 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
The entire oral arguments in this case was streamed on the SCOTUS blog. It might still be available via an Internet search.
I haven't read the decision and don't know if this was mentioned, but during the questioning when the case was argued one of the justices asked if same-sex marriage was legal in Colorado at the time. The answer was no. Then the justice asked if someone can be accused of discrimination for refusing to acknowledge something that was illegal. When I heard that I thought the court would rule in favor of the baker.
Daniel Kennamore 57 minutes ago
Title isn't exactly accurate.
They didn't rule on the baker's side on the question of whether they had the legal right to refuse, but rather on the validity of the commission that started all this due to it's anti-religious bias.
Looks to me like this case will go through another round in the courts before it gets a final ruling.
Also, a quick read of Kagan's concurring opinion basically says the opposite: Colorado can protect gay people, and therefore "can treat a baker who discriminates based on sexual orientation differently from a baker who does not" -- but only if the state's decisions "are not infected by religious hostility or bias."
Bob Summers 4 minutes ago
"Let them eat cake" by SalBando
Sign in to comment