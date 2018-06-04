Challenger objects to ballot change for Kansas candidates with same name

TOPEKA — A Democratic congressional candidate is challenging how Kansas plans to distinguish on its primary ballot between two Republicans in the race with the same first and last names.

Democrat Laura Lombard filed an objection Monday to the secretary of state's plan to have the incumbent in the Wichita-area 4th District listed as Rep. Ron Estes.

The congressman faces another Ron Estes from Wichita in the Aug. 7 primary. The challenger would be listed as Ron M. Estes.

Lombard said the plan gives the incumbent an unfair advantage and violates election laws.

State law generally prohibits titles on the ballot. But state elections director Bryan Caskey noted that it makes an exception when it's necessary to distinguish between two candidates.

A state board could rule by the end of next week.

