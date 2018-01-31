Man gets 13 years for child-abuse murder of Shawnee baby

OLATHE — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for the child abuse-related death of an infant girl in Shawnee.
Aaron Peck pleaded no contest in November to intentional second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 7-month-old Analeece McHenry-Widmer.
The Kansas City Star reports Peck was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years and 11 months in prison.
Peck shared an apartment with the baby's mother.
Paramedics called to the apartment said the baby was having convulsions. Doctors determined she suffered severe head trauma.
Peck initially told police that a 2-year-old child in the home injured the girl but doctors said a young child could not have inflicted the injuries she suffered.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
Only 13 years? Pot smokers get longer sentences.
Jillian Andrews 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
13 years for the life of a child? Shameful.
Gary Pomeroy 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Agreed. However judges in this state are required (without special circumstances0 to follow the sentencing guidelines. Those are promulgated by the Kansas Sentencing Commission who had that power and authority delegated to them by the legislature. Usually if there is a problem with a sentence it can be traced back to the legislature in the final instance.
