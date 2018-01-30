New broadcast format to require new equipment for some Midco TV customers

Some residents will need to update their equipment if they want to continue viewing TV channels broadcast by Midco.

Midco cable, phone and internet is preparing to convert all its TV channels to digital format, moving away from the analog signals that have been broadcast for decades. The conversion means TVs won’t work without a digital converter box, which Midco is providing before the changeover takes place in March.

Digital format is more efficient at transmitting signals than analog format, and the conversion will free up space for Midco’s upcoming rollout of gigabit internet service and other network changes, according to a news release. Midco officials say picture quality will also be improved for cable customers who don’t already have digital or high-definition channels.

“The (digital) adapter has a nice guide that adds functionality, and the digital signal is a better picture quality than the analog signal,” Midco spokeswoman Paige Pearson Meyer said in an emailed response to questions.

Currently, several cable packages do not require any equipment. The changeover to all-digital format will begin March 6, and Meyer said all Midco cable customers will need to have some kind of “set-top box” to continue receiving TV channels. In addition to digital conversion boxes, she said, DVR and TiVo devices also have the necessary technology.

Midco will provide each cable account with up to three high-definition digital adapters free of monthly leasing charges, according to the release. Customers can order the adapters at Midco.com/DigitalNow or by calling 1-800-888-1300, and Meyer said the equipment would be sent by mail. Customers can also pick up equipment in person at Midco’s customer service center, 2000 W. 31st St., Suite C.

The conversion to full digital will allow Midco to make future enhancements to its network, according to the release. Midco Chief Technology Officer Jon Pederson told the Journal-World earlier this month that gigabit internet service will be available to all Lawrence-area customers — including those in Eudora, Linwood, Tonganoxie and Basehor — about June. The rollout of gigabit service will be the first time the super fast internet speeds will be available citywide.

Midco took over WOW phone, cable and internet services last summer, taking on more than 30,000 cable, telecom and internet customers in Douglas, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties. The Journal-World asked Midco for an update on the number of customers it currently has in the Lawrence area, but Meyer said Midco does not share the number of customers in specific markets publicly.

The release said the conversion from analog to digital format will take place in several phases starting March 6 and is expected to be complete by April 4.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.