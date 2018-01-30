KU chancellor attending Trump’s State of the Union Address

University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod will be attending President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address tonight in Washington, D.C.

Republican U.S. Sen Jerry Moran, of Kansas, on Tuesday tweeted a photo of himself with Girod and Girod's son James, noting that the two would be his guests at the U.S. Capitol this evening.

Trump will deliver his first State of the Union at 8 p.m. Central. The televised speech will be covered live on network TV and other channels. He is expected to talk primarily about the economy, the recently passed Republican tax cuts and infrastructure.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, of Massachusetts, will deliver the Democratic response to Trump's address.

