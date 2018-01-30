Former Baker University campus minister to speak at school’s Founders Day ceremony

A former campus minister will return next month to Baker University as the keynote speaker at the school’s annual Founders Day celebration.

According to a university news release , the Rev. Ira DeSpain, who was the school's campus minister from 1992 to 2014, will give the keynote address “A Faithful Legacy” as part of an 11 a.m. Founders Day ceremony at Baldwin First United Methodist Church, 704 Eighth St. The ceremony will focus on Baker’s beginnings, future and longstanding relationship with the Methodist Church. The Baker University Concert Choir will perform at the event.

