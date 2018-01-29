Utility payment drop boxes at grocery stores to be removed soon

Lawrence residents who use grocery store drop boxes to pay their city utility bills will soon need to start using a new method.

In December, the Lawrence City Commission voted to discontinue the use of grocery store drop boxes for utility payments and those changes will be effective Feb. 16, according to a news release from the city.

City staff cited various concerns with the grocery store drop boxes, including that the boxes are not locked, payments may take up to six days to process, and that receipts or time stamps are not provided. The five other utility payment options are as follows:

Online: Payments can be made via eCheck and credit/debit card online through the city's customer service page.



Phone: Payments can be made via eCheck and credit/debit card over the phone by calling 832-7878. Press 1 to make a payment.

Mail: Payments can be sent to P.O. Box 1757, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Drop box: Payments can be dropped off in the large white box in front of Riverfront Parking plaza at the intersection of Sixth and New Hampshire streets.

In person: Payments can be made during business hours at the utility billing front counter on the second floor of City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

If residents have questions regarding payment options, they can call 832-7878.

