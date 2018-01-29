Recent Free State graduate receives Marshall Scholarship

Logan Brown, a 2014 Free State High School graduate, has been named a Marshall Scholar for 2018, the Lawrence school district announced Monday.

Brown, now a senior at Vanderbilt University majoring in human and organization development, is one of 43 Marshall Scholarship recipients this year. Approximately 950 endorsed applicants were considered in the nationwide competition, according to a press release from Vanderbilt.

Funded by the British government, the Marshall Scholarship provides exceptional American students the opportunity to study for a graduate degree in any field at a U.K. institution. As a Marshall Scholar, Brown will pursue a one-year master’s degree in terrorism, security and society at King’s College London. She eventually plans to earn a law degree with the goal of “working on counterterrorism through an international legal perspective,” the press release said.

Brown has interned at the U.S. Department of Defense’s Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies and has also studied abroad at East China Normal University and as a William Jefferson Clinton Ambassador to the American University in Dubai.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.