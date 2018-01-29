Defamation suit involving allegations of “rough sex,” physical abuse by Lawrence police officer dismissed

A lawsuit involving the dismissal of a Lawrence police officer over an incident involving "rough sex" and alleged physical abuse is over.

A federal judge has dismissed a former Lawrence police officer’s civil defamation and wrongful imprisonment lawsuit against the city of Lawrence.

The civil case brought by William J. Burke in September 2016 against the city and numerous Lawrence Police Department members who investigated a domestic battery case against him has been dismissed, at the agreement of both sides, according to a stipulation of dismissal filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas.

The case was full of graphic allegations of a Lawrence police officer — Burke — physically abusing a fellow, female police officer as part of a consensual sexual relationship. At the center of the case were allegations that Burke beat the fellow officer, choked her until she blacked out and chained her inside a dog kennel. Burke argued in his civil lawsuit that the city unfairly forced him to resign over the incident.

The suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the same claims can’t be raised again, with the parties bearing their own costs, according to the dismissal.

There was no payout to Burke to settle the lawsuit, Lawrence city attorney Toni Wheeler said. She said the plaintiff dismissed the case of his own accord.

“From the beginning, the city did not believe that the case had merit, and we were prepared to fully defend it,” Wheeler said. “We are glad that the matter is now closed.”

Burke’s attorney, Theodore J. Lickteig, described the suit’s conclusion as a “mutual dismissal.”

Lickteig declined to explain or comment further, saying only, “the matter of the case was resolved to the mutual satisfactions of the parties.”

Lickteig also declined to say what Burke is doing now, though Wheeler confirmed he is not employed by the city in any capacity. It is unclear whether Burke is still in law enforcement elsewhere. The case was dismissed at the end of May, although the federal paperwork only came to the attention of the Journal-World recently.

Burke’s seven-count lawsuit asked for damages in excess of $525,000. It accused the city and police of defaming him and falsely imprisoning him, and it also accused officers of assault, battery, trespassing and conducting an unlawful search during the course of the domestic battery investigation.

In the lawsuit, Burke contended that the activity that led to the unfair investigation was a consensual relationship with a female Lawrence police officer that included “rough sex.”

Burke was arrested in February 2015 on suspicion of domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal threat. He was released from jail the next day after the Douglas County district attorney's office decided not to file criminal charges.

After his arrest, Burke was placed on administrative leave. He resigned the following month after a Lawrence police sergeant called his attorney and reportedly said that he would be given a favorable disposition regarding criminal charges if he were to resign, Burke alleged in the lawsuit. The city denied the allegations about offering a favorable disposition. However, the city has never explained why it allowed Burke to resign rather than firing him.

The DA's office has said previously it did not believe there was sufficient evidence to warrant charges, and denied being a party to any agreement involving Burke’s resignation and charges.

Later filings by the city in the civil lawsuit outlined investigators’ interview with the female officer:

The woman told investigators the two dated sporadically for several years and previously had rough but consensual sex, but that one incident in January 2015 went too far.

Burke slapped her in the face multiple times and choked her until she passed out, she told investigators. Later, he forced her to drink beer and used a thick chain to lock her naked inside a dog kennel while beating the cage with a mallet, she said.

Police launched their criminal investigation after the woman spoke informally about her relationship with Burke with a male officer who saw bruises on her body, and that officer then reported it to his supervisor.

The woman told investigators she was hesitant to report the incident because Burke had made threatening comments, but that she had taken pictures of her injuries. Detectives later discovered text messages from Burke admitting to the beating and acknowledging that he lost control that night.

According to Burke’s lawsuit, his arrest was expunged in December 2015.

