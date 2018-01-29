Archive for Monday, January 29, 2018

ESPN’s Claire Smith to deliver keynote address at KU’s ‘Power of Sport’

By Staff Report

January 29, 2018

The University of Kansas will host its fourth annual “The Power of Sport: A Conversation on Business, Race and Sports” Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Kansas Union ballroom, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd.

This year’s event is presented in conjunction with KU’s celebration of the 50th season of intercollegiate women’s athletics at the university.

Claire Smith, a sports writer and ESPN news editor, will deliver the keynote address at 7 p.m. Other guests include Lafayette Norwood, former KU basketball assistant coach, and Darnell Valentine, a KU All-American student-athlete and former NBA player. Interviews with Norwood and Valentine start at 6 p.m.

“The Power of Sport” is a presentation of the KU School of Business, the Langston Hughes Center and Kansas Athletics, with sponsorship from various KU offices and departments.

The event is free and open to the public, though organizers are asking attendees to register online at https://2018powerofsport.eventbrite.com.

