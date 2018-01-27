Archive for Saturday, January 27, 2018

Mom whose 4 kids were killed in house fire dies

By Associated Press

January 27, 2018

Pratt — Hospital officials say the mother of four children who all died in a house fire in Pratt has died.

Wichita television station KSNW reports that officials with St. Francis Hospital in Wichita confirmed that Charee Eggleston was taken off life support Saturday and died soon after.

Eggleston suffered burns and was flown Thursday morning from Pratt to St. Francis Hospital. Her children, the youngest a baby, died after being trapped in the home’s basement. Several other adults survived the fire.

Authorities have not announced the cause of the fire. The state fire marshal launched an investigation the day of the fire.

Pratt is about 80 miles west of Wichita.

