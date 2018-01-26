Lawsuit: Kansas hospitals do medically unneeded procedures

— A cardiologist has alleged a pervasive practice by some Wichita hospitals and doctors to fraudulently perform lucrative procedures not medically necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of heart patients.

The federal lawsuit filed by Dr. Mazen Shaheen was unsealed Thursday after the Justice Department declined to intervene in the case. It names Via Christi Health, Inc.; Kansas Heart Hospital LLC; Cardiovascular Consultants of Kansas and other physicians.

Via Christi had no immediate comment. Kansas Heart Hospital declined comment and the others did not return messages.

His complaint lists as examples 47 patients who underwent cardiac tests and procedures. He alleges their treatment deviated from medical standards and risked patient lives.

He also contends Via Christi has a bonus program used to incentivize physicians to perform the procedures at its hospitals.

