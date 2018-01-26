House advances bills on DUI penalties, allowable times for serving alcohol

— Restaurants and other establishments could begin serving alcohol as early as 6 a.m., under a bill advanced by the Kansas House on Friday.

But people with prior DUI convictions who are involved in another DUI-related crash that causes the death or injury of another person could face stiffer penalties under another bill that the House also advanced.

Friday's action in the House came at the end of the fourth week of the 2018 session, and it represented the first time this year that the full body of either chamber has considered legislation.

House Bill 2482 would extend the hours during which establishments could serve alcohol, to start at 6 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. under current law. They would still be required to stop serving after 2 a.m. the following calendar day.

Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, said the bill is intended to benefit people who eat out at different hours, including those who get off work early in the morning after working a night shift, as well as people who enjoy watching international sporting events in a bar.

The House advanced that bill toward a final action on a 70-45 unrecorded vote. A final vote to send it to the Senate is expected Monday.

House Bill 2439, meanwhile, would significantly stiffen penalties for certain people involved in DUI-related crashes that result in the death or injury of another person.

Currently, those drivers can be charged with involuntary manslaughter if the accident results in a death. That charge currently carries a sentence ranging from 62 to 69 months.

DUI-related crashes that result in the injury of another person can bring a charge of aggravated battery, which currently carries a sentence ranging from 38 to 43 months.

The proposed bill would stiffen those penalties if the person has previous DUI convictions that resulted in his or her license being restricted, suspended or revoked at the time of the accident, or if the person has been judged a habitual violator for DUI-related incidents.

For involuntary manslaughter in those cases, the sentences would be increased to a range of 89 to 100 months, and for aggravated battery the sentence would go up to 47 to 52 months.

That bill advanced on an unrecorded voice vote. A final vote to send that bill to the Senate is also expected Monday.

