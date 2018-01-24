Archive for Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Baldwin City school board to consider filling open seat at special meeting

By Elvyn Jones

January 24, 2018

At a special meeting Monday, the Baldwin City school board will interview and then consider filling a vacant seat on the board.

Superintendent Paul Dorathy said the board would interview in open session three candidates for the District 1, Position 4 seat. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Baldwin Elementary School Primary Center. Greg Kruger, who is moving to Lawrence, resigned from the seat last month, he said. The three candidates are Phillip Harvey, Carrie Stevens and Jamie Cox.

Kruger won re-election to the seat in November. Dorathy said the seat would again be on the ballot in November 2020 for a two-year term.

