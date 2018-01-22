Vote on Brownback confirmation expected this week

— The U.S. Senate is expected to vote later this week on whether to confirm Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback to become U.S. Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, according to Senate staffers.

David Popp, a spokesman in the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an email Monday that McConnell had filed a cloture motion on Brownback's nomination, and two other nominations. A cloture motion ends debate on a motion in the Senate, and is then followed by a vote to pass or defeat the underlying motion.

Unless Senate Democrats agree to an earlier schedule, those votes would begin Friday, Popp said.

If he's confirmed, Brownback would resign as governor and hand that job over to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, who is also running in the Republican primary this year in hopes of winning a full four-year term of his own.

Brownback was first elected governor in 2010, and he won re-election in 2014 by a narrow margin against Democrat Paul Davis of Lawrence, who is now running for the 2nd District U.S. House seat in eastern Kansas.

Before he was elected governor, Brownback served 14 years in the U.S. Senate and, before that, one term in the U.S. House. He was also Kansas Secretary of Agriculture from 1986 to 1993.

