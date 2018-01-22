Today's news

Lawrence man charged with rape sentenced to prison for lesser felony conviction

By Sara Shepherd

January 22, 2018

Advertisement

A Lawrence man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman he knew has been sentenced to prison in the case.

Jeremy L. Farnsworth, 41, was ultimately convicted of a lesser felony in the case — one count of aggravated battery — following a plea agreement in December.

On Friday, Farnsworth was sentenced to 41 months in prison, with three years of post-release supervision, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The case stemmed from a July 23, 2017, incident in the 100 block of North Michigan Street.

The victim had agreed to meet Farnsworth at a park that day to return some items she’d taken out of his truck, she testified at a preliminary hearing in August.

Jeremy L. Farnsworth

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Jeremy L. Farnsworth

When she got there, Farnsworth pointed a gun at her and forced her into the truck, she said. He drove her to her home to pick up items, then to a friend’s home where he took her to a basement storm shelter and told her to perform a sex act, she said.

At multiple points throughout the incident, she said, Farnsworth was holding a gun — once pointing it to her head — or a hammer.

Contact public safety reporter Sara Shepherd
Have a tip or story idea?

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill 2-for-1 Charbroiled Burgers · Chicken, pork, turkey or spicy black bean with ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail