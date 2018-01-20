Today's news

Suicide threat causes police to block off street near LMH entrance

Lawrence police officers block the 200 block of Maine St. this morning east of Lawrence Memorial Hospital in response to a woman threatening suicide in the hospital parking lot. The incident was resolved shortly after 11 a.m., and the woman is now receiving treatment.

Photo by Elvyn Jones. Enlarge photo.

Lawrence police officers block the 200 block of Maine St. this morning east of Lawrence Memorial Hospital in response to a woman threatening suicide in the hospital parking lot. The incident was resolved shortly after 11 a.m., and the woman is now receiving treatment.

Staff report

January 20, 2018

Advertisement

Lawrence police officers blocked off a street near Lawrence Memorial Hospital Saturday morning as they dealt with a woman who was threatening suicide in the hospital’s parking lot.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday and cleared the scene shortly after 11 a.m., said Sgt. David Hogue. The woman is now receiving treatment, he said.

The woman was in the east parking lot of the hospital, which is near the entrance to the LMH Emergency Department. It was unclear whether the woman was armed at any point.

Police officers closed Maine Street between Second and Third streets as they dealt with the incident. Multiple law enforcement units were on the scene. The street is now reopened to traffic.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...