Water main leak closes part of Louisiana Street

By Staff Reports

January 19, 2018

Part of Louisiana Street is closed due to a water main leak.

The northbound lane of Louisiana Street is closed from W. 22nd Street to Greever Terrace due to the leak, according to a city news release.

City crews are on site to assess the damage and make repairs. Traffic control devices and a detour is in place to direct traffic around the area. The detour is set up at W.22nd Street and traffic will be directed to Ohio Street and onto W. 21st Street. The detour is estimated to be in place until around 5 or 6 p.m.

