Real estate transfers for Jan. 19, 2018

Following are real estate transfers filed at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Charles Whittaker and April D. Whittaker to Douglas B. Dillon and Tracey M. Dillon, Vacant Land, Rural.

Annie Tremblay and Caitlin E. Coughlin to Louis R. Flessner and Shawn T. Norris, 2811 Stone Barn Ter., Lawrence.

Jeffrey S. Hutton and Melinda L. Hutton to Lauren M. Wright and David D. Wood, 310 Signal Ridge Dr., Baldwin City.

Glen Lemesany and Resa Lemesany to Ronnie Burgess and Rafaela De Burgess, 5208 Fox Chase Dr., Lawrence.

Jake Garber Construction, LLC to Annie C. Tremblay and Caitlin E. Coughlin, 3520 Prairie Clover Ct., Lawrence.

Gary L. Miller and Deborah L. Miller to Gerald Bowman and Deanna Bowman, 0 N 6th St., Baldwin City.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Richard N. Leines and Janis M. Leines to Christopher Chartrand, 820 Justin St., Lawrence.

Perry Construction, Inc. to 2017-FL, LLC, 2630, 2702, 2706 and S. Fir St., Eudora.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Brent Carnagie and Rebecca A. Carnagie to Cameron A. Meyer, 2703 Stratton Dr., Eudora.

Marcus C. Dudley and Dawn R. Dudley to Brad A. Gale and, 941 April Rain Rd., Lawrence.

Perry Construction, Inc. to Kyle A. DeBlonk, 2513 E. 25th Pl., Lawrence.

Wedman Construction, Inc. to Michael J. Dickerson and Kaydi L. Hooker, 5014 Chesbro Ct., Lawrence.

Landstar Development LC to Daniel J. Hayes, 343 N. White Dr., Lawrence.

Paula J. Meuffel and Dennis L. Meuffel and Robert A. Crown and Carole M. Crown to Trivedi Farms LLC, 1158 N. 1818 Rd., Rural.

Friday, Jan. 12

Sally F. Utech to William D. Nagengast and Amanda J. Nagengast, 2344 Ohio St., Lawrence.

Suzanna Emelio and Richard Emelio to Jimmie D. King and Janet L. King, 2404 E. 27th Ter., Lawrence.

Candace A. Clark to Karen M. Van Trump, 505 Regents St., Lawrence.

Drippe Construction, Inc. to Jeffrey L. Allison and Georgeanne Allison, 1023 Silver Rain Rd., Lawrence.

Stephen E. Agnelli and Kelly E. Agnelli to Fatima Khan, 1305 N. 1100 Rd., Rural.

RSR Holdings, LLC to DMH Construction, Inc., 1121 Renaissance Dr., Lawrence.

Kansas Heritage Foundation to John M. Price and Kirsten Price, Vacant Land, Rural.

Vicki S. Pepperdine and Sean Patrick to Mark Rainey and Carey Rainey, 829 E. 13th St., Lawrence.

Minnis Building & Design Co. LLC to Marcus C. Dudley and Dawn R. Dudley, 317 Stoneridge Ct., Lawrence.

Virginia Thomas to Caleb R. Torneden and Amber L. Torneden, 937 LaSalle St., Lawrence.

James H. Waltz, Trustee to Debra J. Studer, 1675 N. 150 Rd., Rural.

Patrick H. Roberts and Stacy A. Roberts to ABW Investments (1315) LLC, 1329 Kentucky St., Lawrence.

