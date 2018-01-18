Archive for Thursday, January 18, 2018

Kansas senator saves fellow lawmaker from choking

By Associated Press

January 18, 2018

Advertisement

Topeka — A Kansas senator says he’s a “happy camper” after another lawmaker rushed to his aid when he began choking.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sen. Ed Berger, of Hutchinson, saw Sen. Dan Goddard, of Parsons, struggling Wednesday while they attended a reception at the Topeka Country Club. Berger performed the Heimlich maneuver after asking Goddard if he needed help. Both first-term senators are assigned to the Ways and Means Committee.

Berger said it was “pretty simple,” although he worried that he had hurt Goddard.

Goddard said he felt fine. He said he isn’t sure what caused him to choke, adding that he was eating salad, bread and meat.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...